Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video &amp; Photos!)

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video & Photos!)

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos &amp; Video)

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos & Video)

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 7:24 pm

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Attend Super Bowl 2024 Separately Following Recent Reunion

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Attend Super Bowl 2024 Separately Following Recent Reunion

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were among the many stars that attended the 2024 Super Bowl!

The rumored on-again couple were seen attending the big game separately on Sunday (February 11) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During, Kendall, 28, sat in a suite with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian along with Lala Anthony, Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Hailey and Justin Bieber.

In a separate suite, Bad Bunny, 29, hung out with stars including Lizzo, Henry Cavill, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, as seen in a photo shared on Instagram.

Kendall and Bad Bunny‘s appearances at the Super Bowl comes more than a month after they celebrated New Year’s Eve together following their breakup. Find out more about their reunion here.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl…
Just Jared on Facebook
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 01
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 02
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 03
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 04
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 05
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 06
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 07
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 08
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 09
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 10
bad bunny kendall jenner arrive separately at super bowl 11

Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
Posted to: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner