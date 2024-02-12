Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Attend Super Bowl 2024 Separately Following Recent Reunion

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were among the many stars that attended the 2024 Super Bowl!

The rumored on-again couple were seen attending the big game separately on Sunday (February 11) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During, Kendall, 28, sat in a suite with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian along with Lala Anthony, Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Hailey and Justin Bieber.

In a separate suite, Bad Bunny, 29, hung out with stars including Lizzo, Henry Cavill, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, as seen in a photo shared on Instagram.

Kendall and Bad Bunny‘s appearances at the Super Bowl comes more than a month after they celebrated New Year’s Eve together following their breakup. Find out more about their reunion here.

