Kendall Jenner & Ex Boyfriend Devin Booker Seemingly Reunite at Super Bowl 2024

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 9:07 am

It looks like Kendall Jenner and her ex boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, might have reunited at the 2024 Super Bowl!?

Fans noticed a photo of Devin, seemingly in the same Super Bowl suite that Kendall was sitting in with her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

The discovery was made after Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin‘s daughter Kylie posted some photos from inside the Kardashian-Jenner suite.

Kylie shared a photo of her in the suite, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that Devin is in the background. It is possible that they were in the suite at different times or did not interact.

It was reported that Devin and Kendall split up back in November of 2022, and that rumor seemed to be confirmed when they unfollowed each other on Instagram a few months later.

Another one of Kendall‘s exes, Bad Bunny, was also at the Super Bowl, but did not sit in the same suite.
Photos: Getty
