Top Stories
Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Following Aphasia & Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Following Aphasia & Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Amy Schumer Reveals Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis Following Social Media Comments About Her Face

Amy Schumer Reveals Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis Following Social Media Comments About Her Face

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Sat, 24 February 2024 at 10:20 am

Kendall Jenner's Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Boyfriends Revealed!

Kendall Jenner's Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Boyfriends Revealed!

It’s time to take a look back at Kendall Jenner‘s famous ex-boyfriends!

Over the years, the 28-year-old supermodel and reality star has dated some very famous athletes and musicians.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Amid news that she’s rekindled her romance with one of her exes, we’ve rounded up all of the famous men Kendall has dated to over the years, and figured out their relationship timelines.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous men Kendall Jenner has dated over the years…

Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
