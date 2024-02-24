Marlo Hampton Exits 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Ahead of Season 16

Marlo Hampton is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

More than a decade after she first made her debut, Marlo, 48, announced on Friday (February 23) that she is not returning for the upcoming 16th season.

“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped,” Marlo shared with People. “This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

Keep reading to find out more…“My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity!” Marlo continued. “I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le’Archive.”

She concluded, “I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal.”

Marlo first appeared on RHOA back in season four as a friend of former cast member NeNe Leakes. She returned for seasons six, eight, and nine as a guest before joining as a Friend in seasons 10, 11, 12, 13. She became an official Housewife in season 14.

Another longtime Housewife also announced that they were leaving RHOA.