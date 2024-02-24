Top Stories
Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Following Aphasia & Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Amy Schumer Reveals Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis Following Social Media Comments About Her Face

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Sofia Vergara & Boyfriend Justin Saliman Step Out for Date Night in Beverly Hills

Sofia Vergara is enjoying a night out with her doctor boyfriend!

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress and boyfriend Justin Saliman made her way out of Cipriani restaurant after a dinner date on Friday night (February 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their night out, Sofia wore a white jacket draped over a black top and skirt while Justin wore a navy jacket, gray T-shirt, and black pants.

Sofia and Justin were first linked in October 2023 when they were spotted going on a dinner date, a few months after her split from husband Joe Manganiello was announced.

