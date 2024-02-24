Richest 'The O.C.' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $25 Million!)

The cast of The O.C. has made a lot of money over the years!

The hit teen drama – starring Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Melinda Clarke, Alan Dale, Autumn Reeser, Willa Holland, and Chris Carmack – ran for four seasons from 2003 to 2007 on Fox.

Back in 2021, Rachel addressed the possibility of rebooting The O.C.

Of course, the show’s success has also meant its talented co-stars have also amassed a great deal of money along the way. They’ve also gone on to take on major new projects and achieve incredible things in their careers after the series ended.

We’ve rounded up the main cast of The O.C., and ranked them according to their estimated net worth. Who do you think is worth the most?!

Click through the slideshow to find out who the richest The O.C. cast member is…