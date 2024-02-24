Olivia Rodrigo's Set List for Guts Tour 2024 Revealed After First Show

Olivia Rodrigo just launched her Guts Tour and the setlist has been revealed!

The 21-year-old singer kicked off the tour with a show at the Acrisure Arena on Friday night (February 23) in Thousand Palms, Calif.

Olivia now has two albums to promote on her tour – Sour and Guts - and she performed nearly every song from both of them. Only two songs from Sour were left off the list.

The tour will continue through August with shows all across the world. She will be joined on the road by Chappell Roan, The Breeders, Pinkpantheress, and Remi Wolf.

The Guts World Tour marks Olivia‘s first arena tour and she’ll be playing iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Bad Idea Right?

2. Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

3. Vampire

4. Traitor

5. Drivers License

6. Teenage Dream

7. Pretty Isn’t Pretty

8. Love Is Embarrassing

9. Making the Bed

10. Logical

11. Enough for You

12. Lacy

13. Jealousy, Jealousy

14. Happier

15. Favorite Crime

16. Deja Vu

17. The Grudge

18. Brutal

19. Obsessed

20. All-American Bitch

21. ENCORE: Good 4 U

22. ENCORE: Get Him Back!

