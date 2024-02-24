Fifth Harmony Members Show Support for Normani's Upcoming Debut Solo Album

The former members of Fifth Harmony are showing their support for Normani‘s long-awaited debut solo album!

The pop group burst onto the music scene in 2012 and disbanded in 2018.

On Thursday (February 22), Normani announced that her album is titled Dopamine. She broke the news with an Instagram post showing the project’s cover.

The announcement drew positive responses from Normani‘s former Fifth Harmony groupmates Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane!

In the comments section, Lauren wrote: “Let’s gooooo🔥.” Dinah shared a supportive message reading: “there she is 🥹🔥🔥.”

Camila added: “🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀,” while Ally wrote: “💖💖💖👏.”

We love seeing the women of Fifth Harmony display for their love for each other in 2024!

Back in December, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane had a mini Fifth Harmony reunion!