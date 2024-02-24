Nicole Kidman Recalls Feeling Lonely After Oscars 2003 Win

Nicole Kidman is remembering her 2003 Oscars win.

The 56-year-old actress won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

Nicole was single at the time, as she had divorced Tom Cruise two years earlier.

She went on to marry Keith Urban in 2006.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Nicole recalled feeling lonely after winning her first and only Academy Award to date.

“I need a new life. Please,” she remembered thinking. “I’m sitting here and I don’t have anyone, as I say, to jump on the bed with. There’s certain times when you just go, ‘I need to jump on the bed.’”

She continued, “I want to order French fries and a burger and celebrate this with my lover and I don’t have one. Help.”

The Big Little Lies star additionally spoke about how she felt while attending Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after-party.

“I’m so embarrassed because you walk through the party with your Oscar and you’re like, I mean, I’m Australian,” she explained. “You don’t walk around with a trophy going, ‘Hey, didn’t I do well?’”

However, Nicole clarified that she doesn’t feel the same about her Oscars win today.

“Now I look back and go, ‘Oh my god.’ I would carry that thing above my head and be like, ‘Thank you.’”

Last month, Nicole Kidman opened up about her personal struggles around the time she won her Oscar in 2003.