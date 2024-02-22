Normani Announces Title of Long-Awaited Debut Solo Album, Shares Snippet of New Music!

Get ready for Normani‘s debut solo album!

After years of teasing new music, the 27-year-old singer announced the title of her debut album while also sharing a snippet of her new music and teased when she will be releasing her album.

Keep reading to find out more…On her Instagram, Normani announced that her album will be titled Dopamine and the cover art features her wearing a black leather bikini while riding a black rocket.

“Cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM,” Normani wrote along the cover art.

She then followed up with a snippet of one of her new songs, which you can listen to below.

While she didn’t reveal when she will officially be releasing Dopamine, Normani did confirm that it will be dropping in 2024.

After Fifth Harmony disbanded in 2018, Normani jumpstarted her solo career by dropping her first single “Motivation” in 2019. Since then, she has released a few collabs, most recently with Calvin Harris, Tinashe, and Offset on 2022′s “New to You.”

In a recent interview, Normani teased the release timeline for her new music.