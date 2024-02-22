Top Stories
Barry Keoghan Talks Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors & if He Feels Objectified After Nude 'Saltburn' Scene

Zendaya Celebrates Tom Holland's 'Natural Gift' in Very Sweet Interview Answer About His Personality

Christian Bale Debuts Newly Shaved Head as He Prepares to Play Frankenstein in New Movie

Jenna Ortega Teased 'Wednesday' Season 2 & Her Role in 'Beetlejuice' Sequel

Celebrities Reveal Their Greatest Fears, Including Flying, Avocados, Fish & Pigs

Celebrities play larger-than-life characters at work, but in their day-to-day lives they really are just like us. That means that they also have fears that they sometimes have to confront.

You might be afraid of spiders, small spaces or maybe even flying. They’re pretty common fears. Some celebrities have admitted to suffering from them, too.

Others have copped to some more unique terrors. One star is afraid of avocados while another has explained their fear of chewing gum. A musician explained why they have a thing about spoons, and an A-list actor explained how revolving doors make them nervous.

We rounded up 16 celebrities who have shared their biggest fears, some more mundane and others quite unique.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what these stars have fessed up to being afraid of…

