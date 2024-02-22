Thu, 22 February 2024 at 8:46 am
5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)
A report emerged a few months ago suggesting which DC Universe stars will be returning…and who will not.
Apparently, several more original DC Universe superhero stars are out and won’t be returning as the characters they originated. Three stars will be back. It looks like the fates of Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, and more have been revealed.
Keep reading to see who is out at DC…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Ben Affleck, DC Universe, EG, Extended, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, James Gunn, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Slideshow, Viola Davis, Xolo Mariduena