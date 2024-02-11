Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr., long rumored to be romantically involved, were finally seen together in Las Vegas, seemingly confirming their relationship.

The pair were spotted at the Wynn hotel after attending a pre-2024 Super Bowl event on Saturday night (February 10) in Las Vegas.

The 43-year-old The Kardashians star was photographed in brown bell-bottom jeans and a backless top, while the 31-year-old athlete sported a black and white leather jacket. Check out the photos here.

There have been tabloid reports suggesting they’ve been dating exclusively since last summer, keeping their romance private out of respect for his one-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps. She is not seeing anyone else right now – at least not that her close friends know of,” a source told The Daily Mail.

The insider said they kept it “private” in order to respect his one-year-old son, Zydn, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Lauren “Lolo” Wood.

Representatives for both stars have not commented on the relationship.

Speculation about their romance began back in September, with Kim attending his birthday bash in November.

Kim was married to Kanye West from 2014 until their divorce in 2022, with whom she shares four children.

