Who Is Gracie Hunt? Meet Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's Daughter, Who Will Be at Super Bowl 2024

Whenever the Kansas City Chiefs score at the 2024 Super Bowl, there’s a very good chance that you’re going to see a peak of Gracie Hunt.

The 24-year-old model and former Miss Kansas USA is the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and she is known as the team’s “heiress.”

Gracie will be at the big game to cheer on the team and she attended a bunch of events throughout Super Bowl weekend as well. She even just confirmed some big news about Taylor Swift!

Head inside to learn more about Gracie Hunt…

So, want to know more about Gracie?

She is one of Hunt‘s two daughters and she has her eyes set on becoming the first female NFL commissioner one day.

Gracie credits her time as a teenage soccer player as her bonding period with her dad. “Soccer helped build my relationship with my dad. He was my first coach when I was little and those are sweet memories I’ll always cherish,” she told Maxim.

Now, Gracie takes after her mom Tavia Hunt, who was previously Miss Kansas USA in 1993. She won the pageant back in 2021 and was second runner-up at the Miss USA national contest.

“I went from walking like a tomboy in my soccer cleats to gliding in six-inch pageant stilettos,” she said. “My mom ended up taking on a lot of the coaching for the pageant, so I had this wonderful dynamic where my dad was my soccer coach when I was young, and then when I began my pageant journey, my mom was an excellent resource.”

If you’re wondering if Gracie is single, she indeed is! Recent rumors have linked her to The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron.

“I’m definitely looking for that number one draft pick,” she said. “My top three things: Does he align with me on a faith basis? Is he athletic? What does his work ethic look like? And if you’re funny with a great personality, that’s hard to beat.”