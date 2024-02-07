Insider Reveals What's Going On With Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. as Romance Rumors Heat Up

An insider is spilling some tea about Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. amid continued romance rumors.

If you forgot, the 43-year-old reality star and the 31-year-old NFL player first sparked whispers about a relationship back in September 2023. Kim even attended Odell‘s birthday party last year.

Just last week, they were again spotted at the same event, which reignited questions about their relationship. Now an insider is revealing where they really stand.

An insider told People that Kim and Odell are “hanging out.” However, they added that “it’s pretty casual.”

“Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious,” they alleged.

If things do get more serious, this could become Kim‘s first big public romance since she and Pete Davidson parted ways in August 2022. Prior to that, she was married to Kanye West.

If they date, Kim will not be the first Kardashian linked to Odell.