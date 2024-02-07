Britney Spears Reveals the A-List Actor She 'Made Out With' in Deleted Instagram Post

Britney Spears opened up about sharing a kiss with an A-list actor in a since-deleted post on social media.

The 42-year-old “Oops…I Did It Again” Pop Princess took to Instagram, her favorite social media platform, to share a throwback photo of herself with the actor in question.

She paired the pic with a revelation that they “made out” that night and teased a bigger story.

Head inside to find out which A-list actor Britney Spears said she kissed…

The actor in question was Ben Affleck. She shared a photo of herself between Ben and Diane Warren.

“He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … d-mn that’s crazy,” Britney wrote in the accompanying caption.

She continued, teasing, “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl.”

Britney is no stranger to making revelations on Instagram.

She recently went viral for issuing an apology to ex Justin Timberlake. However, she rescinded her apology after Justin responded.