Brad Pitt Accused of 'Volatile' Behavior by 'Legends of the Fall' Director, Who Recalls On-Set Fights, Prompting Response From Industry Source

Brad Pitt has been accused of hot-headed behavior by director Ed Zwick.

The pair collaborated on the 1994 western Legends of the Fall, which became a hit and earned Brad a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama.

Ed reflected on his experience working with the movie star in a chapter of his forthcoming memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood.

The passage, published by Vanity Fair ahead of the memoir’s February 13 release date, details an at-timed strained relationship between the pair. Ed recalled heated arguments and described Brad‘s attitude on set. He even revealed a time when Brad allegedly threatened to quit.

In the process, he made some allegations about Brad, which another industry insider has responded to.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Ed Zwick’s memoir and the insider’s response…