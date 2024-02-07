Mandy Moore Looks Back on Her 'Unhealthy' Marriage to Ryan Adams, Reveals What She Learned From It

Mandy Moore opened up about her marriage to Ryan Adams.

The This Is Us actress married the musician in 2009 when she was 24. They split in 2015 and finalized their divorce the following year. Mandy and other women later accused of him of abusive and manipulative behavior.

In a new interview, she reflected on why she got married, how she was feeling at the time and what she learned from the experience.

Keep reading to find out more…

While on the Dinners on Me podcast, Mandy said that she was “very young” at the time. She also explained that her parents separating influenced the decision.

“I was so heartbroken and I believe that I found myself in a relationship with somebody that I was like, ‘Oh, I can make a family with this person for this person,’” she recalled, via People. “And it just was obviously not the right situation by any means. But I also think it happened at a time where I was like, ‘I am ready to power everything down.’”

Although she hoped that the marriage would lead to a “very personal, quiet chapter,” she was left in “a really hollow, empty, isolated place.”

Looking back now, she explained that she had a hard time recognizing that version of herself. Mandy went as far as to say that it almost was “an entirely different person” who she did not relate to in the slightest.

She described the relationship as “unhealthy” and alluded to some of the issues at the center of it, saying, “The feeling of belittling yourself or making yourself as small as possible to make others around you feel as comfortable as possible was something that started obviously at a young age for me and continued through that very unhealthy relationship that I was in.”

Despite the negative aspects, Mandy added that she learned from the time.

“I’m so grateful for that experience. I’m grateful for all it taught me and where it brought me and ultimately it led me to finding this incredible partner,” she said.

This is not the first time Mandy has discussed her relationship with Ryan.