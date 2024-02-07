Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Share a Hug & Kiss Before Parting Ways In NYC

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan were seen embracing in some PDA while out and about on Wednesday (February 7) in New York City.

The 31-year-old singer and the fashion designer shared a hug and kiss before they went their separate ways.

For their outing, Sam wore a striped skirt with a button up white shirt and a blazer, while Christian donned a nearly all black outfit with a gray sweater.

Recently, there were rumors that the couple, who have been together for a year now, had split up, but they’ve proven they’re still very much going strong!

We last saw photos of Sam and Christian during an NYC outing a couple weeks ago. Check out those pics here!

That same day, Sam took to Instagram story to share his friend and “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras‘ “Slut Pop Miami” video, teasing new music is coming with a sequel to her 2022 EP Slut Pop.

Sam also commented on the video on Kim‘s account, writing, “Unvelievable.”

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Sam Smith and Christian Cowan…