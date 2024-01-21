Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Grab Coffee Together in Chilly NYC

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan are stepping out in the frigid weather!

The 31-year-old singer and the social media influencer were spotted on Sunday morning (January 21) walking arm-in-arm on the streets of New York City.

Both Sam and Christian wore heavy coats as they braved the cold winter weather. They also carried coffee cups during their stroll.

The pair was last photographed together in early December.

Since then, there have been rumors of a split, however, Sam and Christian have certainly now ended any speculation that they’re no longer together.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Sam Smith and Christian Cowan out and about in New York…