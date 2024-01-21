Top Stories
Sun, 21 January 2024 at 5:49 pm

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Grab Coffee Together in Chilly NYC

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Grab Coffee Together in Chilly NYC

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan are stepping out in the frigid weather!

The 31-year-old singer and the social media influencer were spotted on Sunday morning (January 21) walking arm-in-arm on the streets of New York City.

Both Sam and Christian wore heavy coats as they braved the cold winter weather. They also carried coffee cups during their stroll.

The pair was last photographed together in early December.

Since then, there have been rumors of a split, however, Sam and Christian have certainly now ended any speculation that they’re no longer together.

If you didn’t know, one of Sam Smith‘s hit songs is celebrating a special anniversary in 2024! Find out which other tracks are turning 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years old this year!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Sam Smith and Christian Cowan out and about in New York…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Christian Cowan, Sam Smith