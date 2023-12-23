Top Stories
Sat, 23 December 2023 at 10:32 am

These 50 Songs are Celebrating Special Anniversaries in 2024 - See Which are Turning 5, 10, 15, 20 & 25 Years Old

These 50 Songs are Celebrating Special Anniversaries in 2024 - See Which are Turning 5, 10, 15, 20 & 25 Years Old

2024 is right around the corner, and so much new music is expected in the coming 12 months.

The new year is also going to be a special one for a multitude of songs that are celebrating special anniversaries.

For example, Ariana Grande‘s “7 rings” turns 5, Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off” debuted 10 years ago, Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance” will be 15, Usher‘s “Yeah” is almost old enough to drink and Christina Aguilera‘s “Genie in a Bottle” is celebrating its 25th birthday!

That’s barely scratching the surface, too. With the new year so close, we dug through the archives and pulled together 50 songs that have special birthdays in 2024.

Scroll through the slideshow and take a trip down memory lane to see which songs are celebrating special anniversaries in 2024…

