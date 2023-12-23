Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson &amp; Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, &amp; More!

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, & More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Shailene Woodley Talks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, Reveals What She'd Want for Her Character

Shailene Woodley Talks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, Reveals What She'd Want for Her Character

Gigi Hadid &amp; Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More &amp; More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Sat, 23 December 2023 at 9:35 am

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plastic Surgery Policy, Talks Meeting Royals (& Having to Decline an Invitation to Tea With One)

Continue Here »

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plastic Surgery Policy, Talks Meeting Royals (& Having to Decline an Invitation to Tea With One)

Dolly Parton opened up about plastic surgery, the royal family and more in a new interview.

The 77-year-old country icon recently sat down for a conversation with Exceptional .

During it, she reflected back on meeting a prominent member of the royal family. She also opened up about having to miss an opportunity for tea with another key member.

On the topic of plastic surgery, Dolly shared her very straightforward policy about what work she has done. She also revealed if she regretted any procedures and discussed her decision not to have children and the wildest rumors she’s heard about herself.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Dolly Parton’s interview…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dolly Parton, EG, Extended, Plastic Surgery, Royal Family, Slideshow