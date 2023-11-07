Top Stories
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated his 31st birthday this week and he hosted a star-studded party to ring in the special occasion!

Even though his actual birthday was on Sunday, OBJ celebrated with a party on Monday night (November 6) in New York City.

The event coincided with the CFDA Fashion Awards, so lots of celebs were already in town and all glammed up already. So it’s possible that Odell waited to have the party until the day after his actual birthday.

Among the stars in attendance were OBJ‘s rumored girlfriend Kim Kardashian. They sparked dating rumors back in September!

Browse through the slideshow to see the full list of celebs who attended…

Posted to: Alton Mason, Ashley Graham, Bones Hyland, Charles Melton, Damson Idris, Darnay Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Chamberlain, James Harden, Justine Skye, Kai Cenat, Kim Kardashian, Lil Baby, Lori Harvey, Luka Sabbat, Michael Rubin, Odell Beckham Jr, PJ Tucker, Saquon Barkley, Sauce Gardner, Saweetie, stefon diggs, Sterling Shepard, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Yung Taco

Getty Images
