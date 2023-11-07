Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 9:11 am

Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian steps out for NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.‘s birthday party on Monday night (November 6) in New York City.

The 43-year-old reality star and Skims mogul was seen with her besties Lala Anthony and Stephanie Shepherd. Odell was also seen exiting his party, and you can see those photos below.

Kim attended the party just a few weeks after those dating rumors surfaced between her and Odell. Specifically, the report stated that Kim was “hanging out” with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver. There has been no update since, so it’s unclear if anything is happening between the pair, or if they’re just friends.

Earlier in the evening, Kim attended the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. She made a quick outfit change before heading to the party.

Browse through the gallery below to see photos of both Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. exiting his birthday party…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 01
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 02
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 03
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 04
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 05
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 06
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 07
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 08
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 09
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 10
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 11
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 12
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 13
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 14
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 15
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 16
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 17
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 18
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 19
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 20
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 21
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 22
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 23
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 24
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 25
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 26
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 27
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 28
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 29
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 30
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 31
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 32
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party 33

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr