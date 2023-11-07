Kim Kardashian Seen at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party After Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian steps out for NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.‘s birthday party on Monday night (November 6) in New York City.

The 43-year-old reality star and Skims mogul was seen with her besties Lala Anthony and Stephanie Shepherd. Odell was also seen exiting his party, and you can see those photos below.

Kim attended the party just a few weeks after those dating rumors surfaced between her and Odell. Specifically, the report stated that Kim was “hanging out” with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver. There has been no update since, so it’s unclear if anything is happening between the pair, or if they’re just friends.

Earlier in the evening, Kim attended the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. She made a quick outfit change before heading to the party.

