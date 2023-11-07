'Reacher' Season 2 Trailer Promises a Lot of Action - Watch Now!

The season 2 trailer for Prime Video’s Reacher just debuted!

Season 2 is based on Lee Child‘s “Bad Luck and Trouble,” the 11th book in his best-selling series.

Reacher season two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

Season 2 is set to premiere on December 15 on Prime Video.

One star from season 1 has unfortunately been recast.