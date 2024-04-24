Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Being Pranked by Justin Bieber on 'Punk'd'

Travis Kelce looked back on a time when Taylor Swift was pranked by Justin Bieber for an old episode of Punk’d.

On a new episode of his New Heights podcast, the 34-year-old NFL star chatted with Punk’d star Andrew Santino about the show and some of the pranks that they filmed for it.

One of them involved getting Taylor to believe that she had accidentally ruined a wedding by shooting a firework into the midst of it. What did Travis think about the joke?

Travis seemed to think that the prank on his girlfriend was hysterical. He laughed through the whole retelling of it!

Andrew said that the pop titan was “always on point,” noting that she was hesitant to play with the fireworks. He recalled how she responded after the firework went off, noting that she handled it like a champ.

“I love you guys,” Travis said while he and his brother Jason laughed about the moment.

The group did not have much to say about Justin‘s involvement.

If you forgot, Taylor and Justin have had some bad blood over the years.

