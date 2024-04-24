Who is Miss Cleocatra on 'The Masked Singer'? Famed Actress Unmasked During Girl Groups Night

Another star was unmasked tonight on FOX’s The Masked Singer.

Episode eight of Season 11 aired on Wednesday night (April 24) and saw the return of three masked contestants – Miss Cleocatra, Beets and Gumball – with the addition of the wild card Seal for Girl Group Night.

After performing En Vogue‘s “Free Your Mind,” Miss Cleocatra was sent to the Smackdown alongside Seal. They belted out TLC‘s “Waterfalls,” and sadly Miss Cleocatra was unmasked and sent packing.

Who was hiding behind the feline costume? A famed actress.

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the latest episode of The Masked Singer!



Head inside to see who was hiding under the Miss Cleocatra mask…