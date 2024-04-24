Ariana Biermann Calls Out Mom Kim Zolciak Over Kroy Biermann Death Clickbait Post

Ariana Biermann is cringing over her mom Kim Zolciak‘s now-viral post.

On Tuesday (April 23), the 45-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo of herself and Kroy Biermann with “#RIP 💔 #LinkInBio” in the caption, leading many fans to believe that her estranged husband had died.

However, the post was just clickbait and led to an article about all of the celebrity deaths in 2023.

After the post went viral, Ariana, 22, shared a video reacting to what her mom posted.

Keep reading to find out more…“I had about a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram,” Ariana said in the TikTok video. “I physically don’t have any f–king words.”

Ariana went on to say that she received tons of DMs about the post, which left her completely shocked that her mom would post something like this.

“Second-hand embarrassment is through the roof,” Ariana added as she threw herself back in her chair in frustration.

“Let’s see what’s coming next week,” Ariana sarcastically noted.

Ariana concluded her post by sending a message to her mom: “I love you, but—my heart, like no—the f–k!”

Earlier this year, Ariana‘s older sister Brielle Biermann announced some very exciting personal news!