Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift &amp; Paparazzo in Sydney

Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift & Paparazzo in Sydney

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold &amp; The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 10:32 pm

Bravo's Brielle Biermann Is Engaged to Boyfriend Billy Seidl!

Bravo's Brielle Biermann Is Engaged to Boyfriend Billy Seidl!

Brielle Biermann is getting married!

If you didn’t know, the 27-year-old Bravo star is the daughter of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

Brielle just got engaged to baseball player Billy Seidl!

Keep reading to find out more…

Billy was drafted by MLB’s Chicago White Sox in 2022 and currently plays for the minor league team the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Brielle took to Instagram on Monday (February 26) to share the happy news.

She posted a series of photos from Billy‘s proposal, one of which shows him down on one knee.

Brielle captioned her post, “forever with you 🤍🥹🫀🫶🏻.”

The couple went public with their relationship in April 2023 when Billy shared a photo of him and Brielle at the beach.

We send our congratulations to Brielle and Billy!

Find out which other celebrity couples have gotten engaged recently!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Billy Seidl, brielle biermann