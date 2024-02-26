Bravo's Brielle Biermann Is Engaged to Boyfriend Billy Seidl!

Brielle Biermann is getting married!

If you didn’t know, the 27-year-old Bravo star is the daughter of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

Brielle just got engaged to baseball player Billy Seidl!

Keep reading to find out more…

Billy was drafted by MLB’s Chicago White Sox in 2022 and currently plays for the minor league team the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Brielle took to Instagram on Monday (February 26) to share the happy news.

She posted a series of photos from Billy‘s proposal, one of which shows him down on one knee.

Brielle captioned her post, “forever with you 🤍🥹🫀🫶🏻.”

The couple went public with their relationship in April 2023 when Billy shared a photo of him and Brielle at the beach.

We send our congratulations to Brielle and Billy!

Find out which other celebrity couples have gotten engaged recently!