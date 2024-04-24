Selena Gomez Chosen as Speaker for Time100 Summit, Appears at Prestigious Event in NYC

Selena Gomez poses for photos at the Time100 Summit held at Lincoln Center on Wednesday (April 24) in New York City.

The 31-year-old entertainer and actress took part in a conversation with Time‘s Lucy Feldman and Rare Beauty’s Elyse Cohen. Selena acted as one of the guest speakers at the event. You can see all the photos in the gallery of this post below!

Not many clips have been released of Selena speaking on stage just yet, but stay tuned as we learn more.

Selena has been in New York City for a bit as she filmed the new season of Only Murders in the Building. Find out which stars have joined the cast for season four!

FYI: Selena is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress and Black Suede Studio heels.

