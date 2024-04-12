Top Stories
Apr 12, 2024 at 6:00 pm
By JJ Staff

Selena Gomez Joins Her 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Co-Stars on Set in New York!

The cast of Only Murders in the Building season 4 are heading back to set!

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Molly Shannon, and Eva Longoria were all spotted filming the Hulu series on Friday (April 12) in New York City.

While Selena, Steve, and Martin have starred in Only Murders in the Building since season 1, Molly and Eva are new to the show in season 4!

Both actresses will take on recurring roles, however, further character and plot details have been kept under wraps thus far.

Find out everything there is to know about the cast of Only Murders in the Building season 4!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Molly Shannon, and Eva Longoria filming Only Murders in the Building season 4…
Photos: Backgrid
