Kenya Moore Confirms Return For 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'

It’s official – Kenya Moore is BACK for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16!!

The 53-year-old entertainer announced her return with an incredible video on Instagram on Friday (April 12), following several rumors that she would, in fact, be back.

“I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I’m not Going anywhere! 🍑 #sweet16 #RHOA #kenyamoore #kenya #teamtwirl #muva #longeststandingpeach,” she captioned her post. Check it out below!

Her returning co-star Porsha Williams commented, “Sweet 16 🔥 Twirl on that”

Bravo also confirmed that she is in fact returning, writing in the comments, “THEY WANT MORE? WE’LL GIVE THEM MOORE 👏”

As mentioned in her hashtags, Kenya‘s return will now make her the longest standing Atlanta housewife after Kandi Burruss departed the franchise prior to the upcoming season.

