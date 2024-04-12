Josh Gad to Make Directorial Debut with Chris Farley Biopic Starring Paul Walter Hauser

A movie based on the life of the late Chris Farley is in the works!

On Friday (April 12), it was reported that a biopic about the legendary comedian and Saturday Night Live star is being directed by Josh Gad with Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser attached to star. The movie would mark Josh‘s directorial debut.

Keep reading to find out more…Entertainment Weekly reports that SNL boss Lorne Michaels will produce the project based on the New York Times bestselling biography The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts, which was written by Chris‘ brothers Tom Farley and Tanner Colby.

The biopic, which is said to have the Farley family’s blessing, is being written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and is currently being shopped around.

Chris rose to fame as a key player on SNL, appearing on five seasons between 1990 and 1995. He sadly died of a drug overdose in 1997.

Adam Sandler recently looked back at his close friendship with Chris.