Paramount+ Reveals Fate of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' & 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

We are right in the middle of that time of year where we learn whether shows are renewed or canceled, and we just found out what’s happening to two series in the Star Trek universe!

Paramount+ has revealed the future of the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks and the live-action Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

According to Variety, Lower Decks will come to an end with the previously announced fifth season.

“We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunner Mike McMahon said in a statement. “While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it’s no exaggeration to say that every second we’ve spent making this show has been a dream come true.”

Lower Decks stars the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connel, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

The fifth and final season is set to premiere this fall on Paramount+.

In addition, Strange New Worlds, which is currently in production on season three, has already been renewed for a fourth season!

“On behalf of the cast and crew of Strange New Worlds we are thrilled and grateful to continue our voyages together,” executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman said, via TV Line. “We can’t wait for you to join us and the crew of the Enterprise on another season of exploration and adventure.”

The cast includes Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun.

Season three is set to debut in 2025 on Paramount+.

“Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds are integral to the Star Trek franchise, expanding the boundaries of the universe and exploring new and exciting worlds,” David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, shared. “We are extraordinarily proud of both series as they honor the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created almost 60 years ago. We are so grateful to work with Secret Hideout, Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and the cast, crews and artists who craft these important and entertaining stories for fans around the world.”

