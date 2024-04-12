Coachella 2024 Livestream Link - Watch All of Weekend One's Friday Acts Here!
Weekend One of the 2024 Coachella Music Festival has arrived and you can watch all of the live stream videos here!
YouTube will be livestreaming the festival all weekend long starting at 4pm PT on Friday (April 12) and when live acts aren’t playing throughout the weekend, you’ll be able to watch replays.
Keep reading to find out more…In between sets, livestream viewers from around the world will be able to tune into exclusive on-the-ground coverage of the art, artists, creators, installations, and behind-the-scenes Shorts moments.
Some of the acts you can watch on Friday include Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse, Chloe Bailey, and Tinashe. You can check out the full lineup here!
Below each live stream video you can find the schedule for that channel.
Coachella 2024 on Coachella Stage | Weekend 1
Friday, April 12 – Coachella Stage:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:45pm – Young Miko
6:00pm – Sabrina Carpenter
7:35pm – Lil Uzi Vert
9:05pm – Peso Pluma
11:20pm – Lana Del Rey
Coachella 2024 on Outdoor Theatre | Weekend 1
Friday, April 12 – Outdoor Theatre:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
5:25pm – L’Impératrice
6:45pm – Deftones
8:10pm – Everything Always
10:15pm – Justice
11:30pm – Honey Dijon x Green Velvet
Coachella 2024 on Sahara | Weekend 1
Friday, April 12 – Sahara:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Cloonee
5:20pm – Ken Carson
6:30pm – Skepta
7:45pm – Bizarrap
9:15pm – Peggy Gou
10:45pm – ATEEZ
12:00am – Steve Angello
Coachella 2024 on Gobi | Weekend 1
Friday, April 12 – Gobi:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:20pm – Sid Sriram
5:30pm – Chappell Roan
6:45pm – Brittany Howard
8:00pm – NEIL FRANCES
9:15pm – Chlöe
10:30pm – Suki Waterhouse
Coachella 2024 on Mojave | Weekend 1
Friday, April 12 – Mojave:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Mall Grab
4:30pm – The Japanese House
5:40pm – Faye Webster
6:55pm – Tinashe
8:20pm – Yoasobi
9:50pm – Hatsune Miku
11:15pm – Anti Up
Coachella 2024 on Sonora | Weekend 1
Friday, April 12 – Sonora:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – late night drive home
4:50pm – The Beths
5:55pm – Eartheater
7:00pm – Narrow Head
8:00pm – Black Country, New Road
9:05pm – Clown Core
10:20pm – Son Rompe Pera
