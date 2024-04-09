Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

The 2024 Coachella Music Festival will take place across the next two weekends and the set times for the music lineup has officially been revealed.

Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat are headlining the festival and No Doubt is billed as a very special guest act. Some of the other highlights on the lineup include Sabrina Carpenter, Renee Rapp, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Suki Waterhouse, Jon Batiste, Coi Leray, J Balvin, Bebe Rexha, and so many other artists.

Coachella even revealed a surprise act that was just added to the lineup.

Coachella weekend one will take place across April 12-14 and the second weekend takes place across April 19-21. The set times are for weekend one and may vary for the second weekend.

Browse through the slideshow for set times for all three days…