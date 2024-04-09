The 10 Best Kristen Stewart Movies of All Time, Ranked

Kristen Stewart is one of Hollywood’s hottest stars.

The 34-year-old actress has been making compelling, thoughtful films for well over 20 years and counting now, and she’s already amassed an incredible filmography.

After making her big screen debut in Panic Room in 2002, she went on to star in the wildly popular Twilight saga, sending her to superstardom overnight and allowing her to pursue indie projects in years since.

Many of Kristen Stewart‘s later projects have gone on to be regarded as her best by critics. We’ve rounded up the Top 10 movies in her filmography that are ranked the highest on Rotten Tomatoes.

