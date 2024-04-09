Kim Kardashian Spotted in Tiny Black Bikini During Turks & Caicos Vacation with Khloe & Family

Kim Kardashian has been soaking up the sun while on vacation in Turks & Caicos and we have some new photos to share.

The 43-year-old reality star was spotted in a tiny black bikini while stepping into the water on Thursday (April 4) on the island.

Kim was joined by her younger sister Khloe Kardashian and some other family members for the luxurious vacation.

Kim took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself wearing a cowboy hat while on the beach and she referenced Beyonce‘s hit song “Texas Hold Em.”

“This ain’t Texas…it’s Turks,” she captioned the post.

Khloe has also shared a bunch of vacation photos on her Instagram page, including ones with her daughter True.

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos of the Kardashians in Turks & Caicos…