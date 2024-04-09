Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery &amp; Music Career Status

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 4:39 pm
By JJ Staff

Kim Kardashian Spotted in Tiny Black Bikini During Turks & Caicos Vacation with Khloe & Family

Kim Kardashian Spotted in Tiny Black Bikini During Turks & Caicos Vacation with Khloe & Family

Kim Kardashian has been soaking up the sun while on vacation in Turks & Caicos and we have some new photos to share.

The 43-year-old reality star was spotted in a tiny black bikini while stepping into the water on Thursday (April 4) on the island.

Kim was joined by her younger sister Khloe Kardashian and some other family members for the luxurious vacation.

Kim took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself wearing a cowboy hat while on the beach and she referenced Beyonce‘s hit song “Texas Hold Em.”

“This ain’t Texas…it’s Turks,” she captioned the post.

Khloe has also shared a bunch of vacation photos on her Instagram page, including ones with her daughter True.

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos of the Kardashians in Turks & Caicos…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 01
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 02
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 03
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 04
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 05
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 06
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 07
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 08
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 09
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 10
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 11
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 12
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 13
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 14
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 15
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 16
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 17
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 18
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 19
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 20
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 21
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 22
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 23
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 24
kim khloe kardashian spotted in tiny black bikini during vacation 25

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kim Kardashian