Apr 09, 2024 at 5:35 pm
By JJ Staff

'Heels' Might Be Saved from Cancellation, Netflix Acquires First Two Seasons

'Heels' Might Be Saved from Cancellation, Netflix Acquires First Two Seasons

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig‘s wrestling series Heels was canceled by Starz after two seasons, but there’s a chance the show might have extra life.

It was just announced that Netflix has acquired nonexclusive rights to the first two seasons of the show and will soon stream all 16 episodes that have already aired.

So, what does this mean for a season three?

Keep reading to find out more…

The Hollywood Reporter says that “while Netflix has not renewed the series, the streamer could wind up doing so should Heels perform well on the platform.”

So basically, if enough people watch Heels seasons one and two once they’re added to Netflix, the streamer might order a third season.

It might be tough to get a third season though with Stephen and Alexander both moving on to other shows. It definitely looks like Stephen is excited though. See his reaction below!
