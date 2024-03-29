Top Stories
Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details & Inspiration Revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

Mar 29, 2024 at 12:45 pm
By JJ Staff

Paramount+ Removes 10 Kids Shows Despite Them Being Originals

Paramount+ Removes 10 Kids Shows Despite Them Being Originals

Streaming services are often removing original content despite fans assuming that they’ll always be able to watch those shows forever.

Paramount+ is the latest streamer to remove some originals and they’re all kid-friendly shows.

The streamer has purged some beloved kids shows from the app, including reboots of classic series. Some of these shows were never even officially canceled by Paramount+, but are no longer available to watch, according to TVLine.

Paramount+ previously removed the live-action The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder from the streaming service.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the shows you can no longer watch…

Photos: Paramount+
