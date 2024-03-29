Paramount+ Removes 10 Kids Shows Despite Them Being Originals

Streaming services are often removing original content despite fans assuming that they’ll always be able to watch those shows forever.

Paramount+ is the latest streamer to remove some originals and they’re all kid-friendly shows.

The streamer has purged some beloved kids shows from the app, including reboots of classic series. Some of these shows were never even officially canceled by Paramount+, but are no longer available to watch, according to TVLine.

Paramount+ previously removed the live-action The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder from the streaming service.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the shows you can no longer watch…