Who is Beyonce's Becky With the Good Hair? 6 Celebrities Rumored to Be Jay-Z's Mistress, What They Said & Who the Character Really Is

The mysterious Becky with the Good Hair has entered the chat again with the release of Beyonce‘s new album Cowboy Carter.

If you were unaware, Becky is an infamous and mysterious character that Beyonce first sang about on her 2016 album Lemonade. At the time, it was largely believed that she was a reference to a woman that Jay-Z had an affair with.

Eight years later, Dolly Parton referenced Becky on “Dolly P,” an interlude that she recorded for Beyonce‘s new album to introduce her cover of “Jolene.”

“You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when. Except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair,” Dolly said. “Bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.”

After Dolly brought her up again, you might be wondering about the full story behind Becky. We did some digging and rounded up six celebrities who were rumored to be Jay‘s mistress. See what they had to say about the speculation.

Amid all of the rumors, Beyonce‘s cowriter revealed the truth about who Becky was, and you’ll be very surprised by the answer.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what we know about the infamous Becky with the good hair…