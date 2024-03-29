How to Stream Beyonce's Album 'Cowboy Carter' for Free, Plus Download Links Available!

Beyonce‘s new country album Cowboy Carter has officially arrived and you can stream it in full right here!

The 42-year-old singer dropped her eighth studio album on Friday (March 29) and there are 27 tracks on the incredible new album, including some interludes.

The album features duets with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, and more. Bey‘s six-year-old daughter Rumi Carter even has a feature on the song “Protector.”

Blue Ivy Carter is already a Grammy winner. Could her younger sister Rumi be the next winner in the family?!

Cowboy Carter is also known as Act II in Beyonce‘s trilogy project, which began with Renaissance. The country album has been in the works ever since the entertainer teamed up with The Chicks for a performance of “Daddy Lessons” at the 2016 CMA Awards, a performance which received backlash from country music fans who didn’t want her to be in the genre.

Head inside to stream the full album for free and to get download links…

You can stream the full album below from Spotify or download it now on iTunes or Amazon.

Stream every song below from YouTube.



Beyoncé – AMERIICAN REQUIEM (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – BLACKBIIRD (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – 16 CARRIAGES (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé, Rumi Carter – PROTECTOR (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – MY ROSE (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé, Willie Nelson – SMOKE HOUR ★ WILLIE NELSON (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – BODYGUARD (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – DOLLY P (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – JOLENE (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – DAUGHTER (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – SPAGHETTII (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – ALLIIGATOR TEARS (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé, Willie Nelson – SMOKE HOUR II (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé, Willie Jones – JUST FOR FUN (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus – II MOST WANTED (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé & Post Malone – LEVII’S JEANS (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – FLAMENCO (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé, Linda Martell – THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW (Official Lyric Video)



Beyonce – YA YA



Beyoncé – OH LOUISIANA (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – DESERT EAGLE (Official Lyric Video)



Beyoncé – RIIVERDANCE (Official Lyric Video)



Beyonce – II HANDS II HEAVEN



Beyoncé – TYRANT (Official Lyric Video)



Beyonce – SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’



Beyoncé – AMEN (Official Lyric Video)

