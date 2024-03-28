Katharine McPhee Shares Bikini Photo from 40th Birthday Vacation

Katharine McPhee is giving fans a peek into celebrations for her 40th birthday, which turned out to be a week-long party.

The Smash and Country Comfort actress celebrated the big 4-0 alongside friends while spending the day on a private yacht.

“It’s been such a magical week! Thank you all for all the birthday love. I guess turning 29 isn’t so bad 🤣🫶🏻✨,” Katharine jokingly captioned the Instagram post.

Katharine also hosted an extravagant birthday bash where her friend Pia Toscano performed her song “Over It.” She joined her on stage to make it a duet!

“POV: @piatoscano sings your own song at your 40th birthday party and you can’t resist joining in. BEST BIRTHDAY EVER! 💕,” Kat wrote on Instagram.

