Yvette Nicole Brown Defends 'Good Times' Role Amid Controversy About Netflix's Animated Reboot

Yvette Nicole Brown is speaking out to defend her latest project!

The 52-year-old actress will be starring in the upcoming animated reboot of Good Times, which is set to premiere on Netflix in April.

After the show’s trailer debuted on Wednesday (March 27), it drew a lot of criticisms from viewers for how edgy and different from the original 1970s sitcom it is.

Some fans even took to Twitter/X to share their surprise directly to Yvette and she responded to some of the reactions, defending the show that hasn’t premiered yet.

One person wrote, “I’m surprised you attached yourself to this project. Looks nothing like the show we grew up on.”

Yvette quote tweeted the post, responding, “This version of #GoodTimes is edgier and more irreverent than the Good Times of our childhood, but it’s still a show about family, fighting the system and working to make things better despite where you start out in the world. That 100% lines up with my values.”

She also responded to another person who questioned why it was called Good Times.

“It’s called #GoodTimes because it was championed by [producer] @TheNormanLear. He was excited to update the story and use the freedom of animation to point out what still isn’t fair and equitable for black folks,” she said. “That is what we do with the show.”

She also shared that this new version has black love, family, pride and more, just liek the original.

As for the trailer, Yvette defended it, saying, “Trailers are designed to show a glimpse in order to titillate & incite a reaction good or bad. The goal is to get folks to watch. No trailer is the full piece of work. If they were we wouldn’t go to movies or binge shows. Don’t watch if you don’t want, but miss me w/the lecture.”

Check out the Good Times trailer here…

The new animated series, which premieres April 12th on Netflix, is described as an “edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their heads above water in a Chicago housing project.”

JB Smoove, Marsai Martin, Wanda Sykes, Jay Pharoah and Slink Johnson also star.

Yvette is also set to star in the upcoming Inside Out sequel and the upcoming Among Us TV series, which is based on the popular video game.