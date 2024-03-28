Logan Lerman Reveals How He Proposed to Fiancee Ana Corrigan

Logan Lerman is opening up about being engaged to Ana Corrigan and how he popped the question.

The 32-year-old actor talked about the proposal story during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (March 27) in New York City.

Logan was on the show to promote his new Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones, which just debuted on the streaming service.

Keep reading to find out more…

During the interview, Logan revealed he proposed to Ana while in New York City late last year.

“I had no plan and when I got here, I realized I needed some privacy,” Logan said. “There was no privacy in New York. So we ended up in Central Park. My fiancée pointed out the rowboats and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s do it.’”

“I was terrible at it,” Logan admitted about his rowing skills. “So she ended up rowing the boat. I’m just sitting back. I’m thinking, ‘Oh God, now people are looking at us and pointing and laughing at me.’ But finally, she rode us to a quiet part of the lake there and I popped the question. It was great. It went really well.”

Watch the full interview below and check out the trailer for Lucky Ones.