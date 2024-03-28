Lady Gaga Thanks Fans For Birthday Love, Seemingly Teases New Music Coming This Year

Lady Gaga shared a new selfie in celebration of her birthday!

The multi-hyphenate entertainer just turned 38 years old on Thursday (March 28) and she took to social media to show her appreciation for all the love on her big day.

While she did share her thanks, she also teased that she could finally be releasing new solo music this year.

Gaga‘s last solo release was Chromatica in 2020, which was followed by a collaborative album, Love for Sale, with Tony Bennett in 2021.

“Today has been so special—I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC—I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember,” Gaga shared.

“our movie Joker 2: Folie à Deux is coming out soon 😍 —AND seeing messages from all over the world from little monsters—artists—publications that love my work it means so much to me,” she continued. “Thank you thank you thank you for loving me the way you do and for having such a real love for my songs—I’ve been writing ❤️pop songs since I was a little girl I can’t believe I still get to do what I love.”

To close out her birthday message, she seemingly teased new music is on the horizon.

“This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people lives im so honored I get to be a part of that in this life 🖤,” she said.

While we wait for more updates on her music, fans can, of course, look forward to Joker: Folie à Deux, which will be a musical. Find out the new details that were just revealed!

If you can’t wait for that in October, Gaga recently announced new dates for her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas, which will return this summer for a very limited run.