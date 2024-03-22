'Joker 2' New Details Revealed, Including How Many Musical Numbers Are in the Movie

Some new information about Joker: Folie à Deux has been uncovered!

The sequel to 2019′s Joker will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the iconic DC supervillain. Lady Gaga will portray Harley Quinn, and Todd Phillips will return as director.

The cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Ken Leung, Brendan Gleeson, Steve Coogan, and Jacob Lofland.

Joker: Folie à Deux differs from its predecessor in that the film is a musical, which is almost unheard of the superhero genre.

A new report from Variety has revealed some fascinating details about what to expect from Joker 2‘s musical elements!

Insiders told the outlet that Joker: Folie à Deux will include a minimum of 15 renditions of “very well-known” songs – one of which is reportedly “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon.

The film was described as “mostly a jukebox musical,” meaning that the majority Joker 2‘s songs are known classics rather than tracks originally written for the movie.

However, one insider noted that Joker: Folie à Deux‘s final cut may incorporate one or two original songs.

It is not known who will write or perform each musical number.

While Lady Gaga is an established pop star, Joaquin last sang onscreen in his 2005 Johnny Cash biopic, Walk the Line.

Joker: Folie à Deux will open in theaters on October 4, 2024.

