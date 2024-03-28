Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Ethan Slater Relationship Update: Couple is 'Getting More Serious,' According to Insider

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Relationship Update: Couple is 'Getting More Serious,' According to Insider

Penn Badgley Shares the Differences Between Being a Dad &amp; Stepdad

Penn Badgley Shares the Differences Between Being a Dad & Stepdad

Kenan Thompson Reveals Last Time He Spoke to Amanda Bynes After Writing About Her In His Book

Kenan Thompson Reveals Last Time He Spoke to Amanda Bynes After Writing About Her In His Book

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince &amp; Blanket Pose for First Joint Red Carpet Photos in 10 Years

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince & Blanket Pose for First Joint Red Carpet Photos in 10 Years

Mar 28, 2024 at 9:21 am
By JJ Staff

Lady Gaga Celebrates Birthday with Boyfriend Michael Polansky & Others (Photos)

Lady Gaga Celebrates Birthday with Boyfriend Michael Polansky & Others (Photos)

Lady Gaga was photographed out ahead of her birthday!

The 38-year-old actress and entertainer exited Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday (March 27) in Santa Monica, Calif., after celebrating her special day with a group of friends. Seen leaving the restaurant with her were her boyfriend Michael Polansky, her longtime manager Bobby Campbell, frequent collaborator BloodPop and his fiancee Hana Pestle, among others.

Today (March 28) is actually Lady Gaga‘s birthday, so we want to wish her a very happy birthday!

Coming up soon for Gaga is her film Joker: Folie a Deux, in theaters on October 4, 2024. We recently found out some details about the film, including how many musical numbers are featured.

The budget for the film was also recently revealed and we now know how much money Gaga and co-star Joaquin Phoenix are getting paid for their work.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the photos of Lady Gaga at her birthday dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga birthday dinner 01
lady gaga birthday dinner 02
lady gaga birthday dinner 03
lady gaga birthday dinner 04
lady gaga birthday dinner 05
lady gaga birthday dinner 06
lady gaga birthday dinner 07
lady gaga birthday dinner 08
lady gaga birthday dinner 09
lady gaga birthday dinner 10
lady gaga birthday dinner 11
lady gaga birthday dinner 12
lady gaga birthday dinner 13
lady gaga birthday dinner 14
lady gaga birthday dinner 15
lady gaga birthday dinner 16
lady gaga birthday dinner 17
lady gaga birthday dinner 18
lady gaga birthday dinner 19
lady gaga birthday dinner 20
lady gaga birthday dinner 21
lady gaga birthday dinner 22
lady gaga birthday dinner 23
lady gaga birthday dinner 24
lady gaga birthday dinner 25
lady gaga birthday dinner 26
lady gaga birthday dinner 27
lady gaga birthday dinner 28
lady gaga birthday dinner 29
lady gaga birthday dinner 30
lady gaga birthday dinner 31
lady gaga birthday dinner 32
lady gaga birthday dinner 33
lady gaga birthday dinner 34
lady gaga birthday dinner 35
lady gaga birthday dinner 36
lady gaga birthday dinner 37
lady gaga birthday dinner 38
lady gaga birthday dinner 39
lady gaga birthday dinner 40
lady gaga birthday dinner 41
lady gaga birthday dinner 42
lady gaga birthday dinner 43
lady gaga birthday dinner 44
lady gaga birthday dinner 45
lady gaga birthday dinner 46
lady gaga birthday dinner 47
lady gaga birthday dinner 48
lady gaga birthday dinner 49
lady gaga birthday dinner 50
lady gaga birthday dinner 51
lady gaga birthday dinner 52
lady gaga birthday dinner 53
lady gaga birthday dinner 54
lady gaga birthday dinner 55
lady gaga birthday dinner 56
lady gaga birthday dinner 57
lady gaga birthday dinner 58

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: BloodPop, Bobby Campbell, Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky