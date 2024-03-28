Lady Gaga Celebrates Birthday with Boyfriend Michael Polansky & Others (Photos)

Lady Gaga was photographed out ahead of her birthday!

The 38-year-old actress and entertainer exited Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday (March 27) in Santa Monica, Calif., after celebrating her special day with a group of friends. Seen leaving the restaurant with her were her boyfriend Michael Polansky, her longtime manager Bobby Campbell, frequent collaborator BloodPop and his fiancee Hana Pestle, among others.

Today (March 28) is actually Lady Gaga‘s birthday, so we want to wish her a very happy birthday!

Coming up soon for Gaga is her film Joker: Folie a Deux, in theaters on October 4, 2024. We recently found out some details about the film, including how many musical numbers are featured.

The budget for the film was also recently revealed and we now know how much money Gaga and co-star Joaquin Phoenix are getting paid for their work.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the photos of Lady Gaga at her birthday dinner…