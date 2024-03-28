Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Ethan Slater Relationship Update: Couple is 'Getting More Serious,' According to Insider

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Relationship Update: Couple is 'Getting More Serious,' According to Insider

Penn Badgley Shares the Differences Between Being a Dad &amp; Stepdad

Penn Badgley Shares the Differences Between Being a Dad & Stepdad

Kenan Thompson Reveals Last Time He Spoke to Amanda Bynes After Writing About Her In His Book

Kenan Thompson Reveals Last Time He Spoke to Amanda Bynes After Writing About Her In His Book

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince &amp; Blanket Pose for First Joint Red Carpet Photos in 10 Years

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince & Blanket Pose for First Joint Red Carpet Photos in 10 Years

Mar 28, 2024 at 8:41 am
By JJ Staff

Christine Quinn Makes First Public Appearance After Husband's Arrests, Reunites with 2 'Selling Sunset' Stars

Christine Quinn Makes First Public Appearance After Husband's Arrests, Reunites with 2 'Selling Sunset' Stars

Christine Quinn stepped out looking as glamorous as ever at the Xerjoff Perfume Collection, Xerjoff Vibes and Elle Anniversary celebration event on Wednesday evening (March 27) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old former Selling Sunset star posed with fellow agents Nicole Young and Davina Potratz at the event as well.

If you don’t know, Christine has been through a lot in her personal life over the past few days. Her husband, Christian Richard, was arrested after a domestic violence allegation last week. He violated a restraining order, and was then arrested a second time.

Just this week, she filed a restraining order and requested full custody of their son, Christian Georges Dumontet, 3. In her filing, Christine shared details of the March 19 event, including that he allegedly started throwing multiple things at her, including some that had metal rods in them. She also alleged that he whipped out his private part, started urinating on the floor, threw a fit and hurled dog feces at her.

She added that she was planning on leaving him and as she was preparing to do so, he allegedly stormed into their room, yelled at her and reportedly threw a bag of recyclables at her, missing her and hitting their son.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the photos of the Selling Sunset women at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 01
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 02
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 03
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 04
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 05
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 06
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 07
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 08
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 09
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 10
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 11
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 12
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 13
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 14
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 15
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 16
christine quinn appearance after husbands arrest 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christine Quinn, Davina Potratz, Nicole Young, Selling Sunset