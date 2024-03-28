Christine Quinn Makes First Public Appearance After Husband's Arrests, Reunites with 2 'Selling Sunset' Stars

Christine Quinn stepped out looking as glamorous as ever at the Xerjoff Perfume Collection, Xerjoff Vibes and Elle Anniversary celebration event on Wednesday evening (March 27) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old former Selling Sunset star posed with fellow agents Nicole Young and Davina Potratz at the event as well.

If you don’t know, Christine has been through a lot in her personal life over the past few days. Her husband, Christian Richard, was arrested after a domestic violence allegation last week. He violated a restraining order, and was then arrested a second time.

Just this week, she filed a restraining order and requested full custody of their son, Christian Georges Dumontet, 3. In her filing, Christine shared details of the March 19 event, including that he allegedly started throwing multiple things at her, including some that had metal rods in them. She also alleged that he whipped out his private part, started urinating on the floor, threw a fit and hurled dog feces at her.

She added that she was planning on leaving him and as she was preparing to do so, he allegedly stormed into their room, yelled at her and reportedly threw a bag of recyclables at her, missing her and hitting their son.

