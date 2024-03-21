Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Richard Violates Restraining Order, Arrested For Second Time

Christian Richard has been arrested for the second time in just two days.

The husband of Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn was taken into custody Wednesday night (March 20) after violating an emergency protective order, according to People.

The order came after Christian was arrested the day before and booked on domestic violence charges following an incident that resulted in their three-year-old son being hit by glass bottle.

“Last night at approximately 11:40 p.m. our Hollywood officers responded to a radio call. The suspect, Dumontet, Christian, was arrested for violation of a restraining order,” the LAPD shared in a statement to People of the second arrest.

According to reports, Christian was arrested on Tuesday after getting into an argument with Christine. He then threw a bag with a glass bottle in it, missing her, but it hit their son, Christian Georges Dumontet. The young child was seen by paramedics.

Following his first arrest for the initial incident, Christian was charged with a felony of assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ reported, and an emergency order of protection was put in place, as we have learned.